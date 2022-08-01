Catholic Health Home Care to host hiring event on August 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it is inviting RNs and LPNs to a hiring event on August 11.

The hiring event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport located at 4201 Genesee Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Catholic Health, the need for home care clinicians is on the rise and a team of Catholic Health Home Care managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews and make formal job offers.

Catholic Health said all offers include bonuses of up to $20,000 and the first 15 Home Care RNs hired will receive an additional $10,000. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available.

You can register for the hiring event here and learn more about the referral program here.