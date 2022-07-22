BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bar Association of Erie County, University at Buffalo School of Law and the Minority Bar Association of WNY announced Buffalo’s first legal diversity career fair will be held on August 12.

The career fair is for law students, JDs, and licensed attorneys and will be held at the University at Buffalo Center for Tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 12.

"It is open to all applicants, with the goal of increasing representation of people from diverse racial, religious, ability, gender, and sexual orientation backgrounds. Featuring over 30 different employers, consisting of law firms, non-profit organizations, government organizations, and corporations, candidates will have ample opportunity to meet with a wide variety of local employers," a release says.

Registration is free and is open until August 1, you can register online here. Organizers said walk-ins will be accepted the day of the event but registering ahead of time is strongly encouraged.

“The diversity of the legal profession is of utmost importance to the Bar Association of Erie County. The career fair is intended to provide better opportunities for the law students and lawyers of color in our community and we are proud to be a part of this initiative." - Jill K. Bond, President of the Bar Association of Erie County

The 31 participating employers include: