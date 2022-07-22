BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bar Association of Erie County, University at Buffalo School of Law and the Minority Bar Association of WNY announced Buffalo’s first legal diversity career fair will be held on August 12.
The career fair is for law students, JDs, and licensed attorneys and will be held at the University at Buffalo Center for Tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 12.
"It is open to all applicants, with the goal of increasing representation of people from diverse racial, religious, ability, gender, and sexual orientation backgrounds. Featuring over 30 different employers, consisting of law firms, non-profit organizations, government organizations, and corporations, candidates will have ample opportunity to meet with a wide variety of local employers," a release says.
Registration is free and is open until August 1, you can register online here. Organizers said walk-ins will be accepted the day of the event but registering ahead of time is strongly encouraged.
“The diversity of the legal profession is of utmost importance to the Bar Association of Erie County. The career fair is intended to provide better opportunities for the law students and lawyers of color in our community and we are proud to be a part of this initiative."
The 31 participating employers include:
- Barclay Damon LLP
- Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC
- Center for Elder Law & Justice
- Connors LLP
- Cooke Doyle LLC
- Department of Justice
- US Attorney's Office
- Eighth Judicial District Administrative Office
- Erie County District Attorney's Office
- Gibson, McAskill & Crosby LLP
- Goldberg Segalla
- Gross Shuman, P.C.,
- Hamberger & Weiss
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Hodgson Russ LLP
- Hurwitz & Fine P.C.,
- Law Offices of Kenneth Hiller
- Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo
- Lippes Mathias LLP
- Mattel/Fisher Price
- Milestone
- National Fuel Gas Company
- Neighborhood Legal Services
- New York State Office of the Attorney General
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham
- The Coppola Firm
- United States Marine Corps Officer Programs
- Volunteer Lawyers Project
- Webster Szanyi LLP,
- Western New York Law Center
- William Mattar, P.C