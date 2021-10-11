Cabela's in Cheektowaga to host hiring event, over 80 positions to be filled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are preparing for the holiday season and will host a National Hiring Day event October 13 and October 14.

Nationwide the companies are looking to hire around 7,000 seasonal, part-time and full time members.

Right here at home the Cabela's in Cheektowaga is looking to hire 81 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

The hiring event will take place October 13 and October 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You are encouraged to apply in advance here, but walk-ins are also welcome.

According to a release, benefits include:

