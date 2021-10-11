Watch
Cabela's in Cheektowaga to host hiring event, over 80 positions to be filled

DOUGLAS C. PIZAC/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2006 file photo, a large Cabela's signs greets customers at the store's entrance in Lehi, Utah. Cabela's Inc., seller of outdoor gear, said Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 25 percent as consumers bought more hunting equipment and it revalued a credit card portfolio.(AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, file)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 11, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are preparing for the holiday season and will host a National Hiring Day event October 13 and October 14.

Nationwide the companies are looking to hire around 7,000 seasonal, part-time and full time members.

Right here at home the Cabela's in Cheektowaga is looking to hire 81 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

The hiring event will take place October 13 and October 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You are encouraged to apply in advance here, but walk-ins are also welcome.

According to a release, benefits include:

  • Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off 
  • Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay 
  • Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members 
