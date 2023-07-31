Buffalo Public Schools to host open interviews for bus aides on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District will host open interviews for bus aides on Saturday.

The open interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Avenue.

“Now is a perfect time to become a school bus aide for the Buffalo Public Schools because job offers will be made on the spot. I encourage those individuals interested in becoming a school bus aide to take advance of these job opportunities.” - Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams

The district said successful candidates will complete their civil service applications and the following items must be brought to the interviews:



Photo identification as proof of residence in Buffalo

At least three (3) of the documents below dated within the past three months:

Lease or mortgage statement Utility, phone, or cable bill Bank statement Vehicle registration or insurance County Budget Sheet Medical bill



You can find a full list of job openings in the district here.