Buffalo Public Schools to host open interviews for bus aides on Saturday

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 31, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District will host open interviews for bus aides on Saturday.

The open interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Avenue.

“Now is a perfect time to become a school bus aide for the Buffalo Public Schools because job offers will be made on the spot. I encourage those individuals interested in becoming a school bus aide to take advance of these job opportunities.”
- Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams

The district said successful candidates will complete their civil service applications and the following items must be brought to the interviews:

  • Photo identification as proof of residence in Buffalo
  • At least three (3) of the documents below dated within the past three months:
    • Lease or mortgage statement
    • Utility, phone, or cable bill
    • Bank statement
    • Vehicle registration or insurance
    • County Budget Sheet
    • Medical bill

You can find a full list of job openings in the district here.

