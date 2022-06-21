Buffalo Public Schools looking to hire school bus aides; holding open interviews this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School district is looking to hire more school bus aides for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The district is holding open interviews on Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at PS 192 Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

Anyone who is interested in applying must live in the City of Buffalo and be at least 19 years old. Both morning and afternoon shifts are available.

The says there are no educational requirements to apply but you will need to bring the following items with you to the event Saturday:

Photo ID such as your NY State license

Social Security Card OR Birth Certificate

3 Proofs of residency in the City of Buffalo

$10.00 Money Order only (cannot accept CASH payment)

Successful applicants will be asked to complete civil service and human resources paperwork on the spot. The district says pay starts at $15 per hour.