Buffalo Public Schools hiring security guards as part of new safety plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is currently accepting applications for Security Officers. This was part of the district's new safety plan, following the attack at McKinley High School in February. That plan also includes updated security cameras and bus aides.

Anyone interested in applying as a security officer can apply at the district website at www.BuffaloSchools.org and select "Join our Team."

To be selected, you must:

