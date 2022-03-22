Watch
Buffalo Public Schools hiring security guards as part of new safety plan

Posted at 1:15 AM, Mar 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is currently accepting applications for Security Officers. This was part of the district's new safety plan, following the attack at McKinley High School in February. That plan also includes updated security cameras and bus aides.

Anyone interested in applying as a security officer can apply at the district website at www.BuffaloSchools.org and select "Join our Team."

To be selected, you must:

  • Be a City of Buffalo resident
  • Have a High School Diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma
  • Have six months of full-time experience as a security guard OR at least 15 credit hours from an accredited college or university in Criminal Justice, Police Science or Law Enforcement
  • Possess a valid NYS Driver’s License which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment
  • Possess a valid NYS Security Guard Registration Card which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment

