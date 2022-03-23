Watch
Buffalo Public School District hiring bus aides

The district will host open interviews on March 31
WKBW
Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is looking to fill several open bus aide positions.

The district is hosting open interviews on March 31 at the Adult Education Center located at 160 Edward St. in Buffalo. The interview session runs 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The district says successful candidates will complete civil service and HR paperwork on the spot.

Applicants are required to live in the City of Buffalo and be at least 19 years old. There is no education requirement.

Salary for the position starts at $15 an hour.

Interested candidates should bring with them their photo ID, a $10 money order, plus their social security card or birth certificate. At least three of the items below are also required (within three months):

  • Lease
  • Mortgage statement
  • Electric bill
  • Phone bill
  • Cable bill
  • Gas bill
  • Bank statement
  • Car registration
  • Car insurance card
  • County budget sheet
  • Recent medical bill

The district says bus aides are assigned to every First Student School bus, to help maximize transportation safety for students.

