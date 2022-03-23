Buffalo Public School District hiring bus aides

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is looking to fill several open bus aide positions.

The district is hosting open interviews on March 31 at the Adult Education Center located at 160 Edward St. in Buffalo. The interview session runs 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The district says successful candidates will complete civil service and HR paperwork on the spot.

Applicants are required to live in the City of Buffalo and be at least 19 years old. There is no education requirement.

Salary for the position starts at $15 an hour.

Interested candidates should bring with them their photo ID, a $10 money order, plus their social security card or birth certificate. At least three of the items below are also required (within three months):



Lease

Mortgage statement

Electric bill

Phone bill

Cable bill

Gas bill

Bank statement

Car registration

Car insurance card

County budget sheet

Recent medical bill

The district says bus aides are assigned to every First Student School bus, to help maximize transportation safety for students.