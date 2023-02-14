Watch Now
Buffalo Bisons to hold open interviews at Sahlen Field

Sahlen Field
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Sahlen Field
Posted at 1:45 AM, Feb 14, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are kicking off their 2023 seasonal hiring push with open interviews at Sahlen Field.

This is for seasonal and part-time employment. Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors, commissary, restaurant servers, bartenders, and cooks. There are also positions open in merchandise retail, grounds crew, and stadium operations.

Open interviews will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

For more information, applicants can also call (716) 846-2084.

