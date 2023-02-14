Buffalo Bisons to hold open interviews at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are kicking off their 2023 seasonal hiring push with open interviews at Sahlen Field.

This is for seasonal and part-time employment. Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors, commissary, restaurant servers, bartenders, and cooks. There are also positions open in merchandise retail, grounds crew, and stadium operations.

Open interviews will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

For more information, applicants can also call (716) 846-2084.

