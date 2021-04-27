Watch
Buffalo Bisons to hold job fair for seasonal employment Saturday

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Virus Outbreak Blue Jays Baseball
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced a job fair will be held Saturday for seasonal employment at Sahlen Field.

The job fair will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Canalside due to ongoing renovations at Sahlen Field. For those interested, the interviews will take place in the Honda Tent at Canalside which is located near the train station across from the Key Bank Center. The Bisons say social distancing will be in affect and masks will be required during all interviews.

The team will be hiring for cooks, cashiers, commissary, porters and stand managers to work during baseball games at Sahlen Field. For those who work a certain number of games over the course of the summer a double incentive bonus will be offered.

For more information you can visit Bisons.com or call (716) 846-2059.

