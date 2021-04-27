Buffalo Bisons to hold job fair for seasonal employment Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced a job fair will be held Saturday for seasonal employment at Sahlen Field.

The job fair will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Canalside due to ongoing renovations at Sahlen Field. For those interested, the interviews will take place in the Honda Tent at Canalside which is located near the train station across from the Key Bank Center. The Bisons say social distancing will be in affect and masks will be required during all interviews.

The team will be hiring for cooks, cashiers, commissary, porters and stand managers to work during baseball games at Sahlen Field. For those who work a certain number of games over the course of the summer a double incentive bonus will be offered.

For more information you can visit Bisons.com or call (716) 846-2059.