Buffalo Bisons, Sahlen Field holding seasonal job fair at Canalside, Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Even though the Buffalo Bisons are starting their season in New Jersey, the team is holding a seasonal job fair at Canalside Saturday for positions at Sahlen Field this summer, ahead of the potential arrival of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Bisons are looking to fill the following positions to work baseball games this summer



cooks

cashiers

commissary

porters

stand managers

The fair will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honda tent at Canalside.

The Bisons say they will be offering double incentive bonuses to associates who work a certain number of games over the course of the summer.

For more info you can click here or call the Bisons at (716) 846-2059.