Atlanta-based company to bring 150 jobs paying average salary of $80,000 to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rural Sourcing, an outsource software development company based in Atlanta, has chosen Buffalo for a new operations center that will be home to 150 jobs.

The new technology jobs will pay an average salary of $80,000, according to Invest Buffalo Niagara, which helped close the deal.

Buffalo beat out about 50 other metro areas for the project. Rural Sourcing selected the Queen City and Baton Rouge, Louisiana for its expansion.

Rural Sourcing's clients include Southwest Airlines and Enterprise.

The company will set up temporary space in Downtown Buffalo while it searches for a permanent home for its local headquarters. That permanent space is also expected to be in the downtown core, said a spokesperson for Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Rural Sourcing already has dozens of positions posted online for its Buffalo operations, including project manager, web developer and business analyst.