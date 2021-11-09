Watch
AT&T hosting hiring fair Tuesday

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this July 18, 2019 photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami. Shares of AT&T Inc. rose Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the telecom giant’s first-quarter results topped analyst expectations. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 4:22 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 04:22:56-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — AT&T is looking for Western New Yorkers to join their team Tuesday.

The company has more than 130 people across the state for retail sales consultant positions between now and the end of the year.

The Western New York hiring event is being held at the Quaker Crossing AT&T Store at 3505 Amelia Drive in Orchard Park from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Anyone interested is asked to register online beforehand.

AT&T is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired. Full-time and part-time positions also have benefits including medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off for eligible employees.

