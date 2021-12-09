AAA Western and Central New York hiring for positions in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA Western and Central New York announced it is hiring for positions in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions.

According to AAA, it is looking to hire individuals for the following full and part-time positions:

Driving Instructors

Roadside Technicians

Member Service Representatives

Insurance Sales Agents

IT specialists

Travel Call Center Consultants

Other positions

You can view job openings and apply here.

AAA said full-time employees have access to:

Health, dental, life and disability insurance

Competitive PTO package

401K with match after six months

Free AAA membership

Tuition reimbursement

Free Employee Assistance Program