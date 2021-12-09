Watch
AAA Western and Central New York hiring for positions in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions

WKBW
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 09, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA Western and Central New York announced it is hiring for positions in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions.

According to AAA, it is looking to hire individuals for the following full and part-time positions:

  • Driving Instructors
  • Roadside Technicians
  • Member Service Representatives
  • Insurance Sales Agents
  • IT specialists
  • Travel Call Center Consultants
  • Other positions

You can view job openings and apply here.

AAA said full-time employees have access to:

  • Health, dental, life and disability insurance
  • Competitive PTO package
  • 401K with match after six months
  • Free AAA membership
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Free Employee Assistance Program
At AAA, we have a wide array of career opportunities, and we have the people and the knowledge to help train someone to be successful in their roles here. One of AAA’s best attributes is the company culture where a team environment really supports someone growing their careers with us.
- Susan Was, Vice President at AAA Western and Central New York

