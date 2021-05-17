AAA looking to hire workers for several positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA Western and Central New York is hiring and is holding a virtual job fair to fill several positions.

The group is looking to hire people across the region for the following jobs and more:



Full-time driving instructors

Roadside assistance drivers

Member service representatives

Insurance sales agents

Lube technicians

Travel call center consultants

The virtual hiring fair is being held on Zoom and runs from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

You can register for the event here.

If you would like to learn more about the jobs AAA is looking to fill or to apply online without attending the job fair, you can apply on AAA's website.

AAA offers a full benefits package for full-time employees that includes the following:

