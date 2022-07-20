BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 84 Lumber announced it will host a hiring event on July 27 in an effort to fill immediate job openings in the Buffalo area.

The hiring event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 27 at the company’s Depew store located at 3317 Walden Avenue.

84 Lumber said it is looking to fill 15 immediate openings at its following locations:

Depew, 3317 Walden Ave, Depew, NY 14043 US

Elma, 6061 Seneca Street, Elma, NY 14059 US

Orchard Park, 4365 Taylor Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127 US

Tonawanda, 2286 Military Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150 US

Millersport, 11350 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051 US

84 Lumber is looking to fill the following positions:

Manager trainees (MTs) , who enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company’s business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $46,000 to $50,000 per year.

Window/door service technicians are responsible for servicing windows to builders, including installing screens, balancing windows, and replacing glass. These associates also assist on the door pre-hanging assembly line, prep wood materials, operate machinery, and load and unload materials. Applicants may also be responsible for loading/unloading trucks, as well as stocking warehouse inventory. Starting compensation is $20 to $22 per hour. Prior experience is preferred but not required.

Truck drivers/Hot shot drivers/Driver helpers are responsible for delivering material to customer job sites, building loads for deliveries, and maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard. Starting compensation is between $15 and $17 per hour.

Forklift/yard associates. Applicants need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Starting pay is $15 per hour.

Those who attend the event will be able to learn more about 84 Lumber and participate in interviews. If you are interested in attending you are encouraged to pre-register online here. The company said those who pre-register online will receive an email with a link to apply for the desired position which is strongly encouraged before attending.

There will be on-site pre-employment drug screening available for applicants at the event. 84 Lumber said those who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.

You can find more information about 84 Lumber here.