84 Lumber hosting hiring event in Buffalo, looking to fill openings at retail store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 84 Lumber will host a hiring event in Buffalo September 15 as it looks to fill openings at its retail store.

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3317 Walden Avenue in Depew.

"At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainees (MT), warehouse and forklift associates, and window service technicians. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event," a release says.

The company is looking to fill 10 positions at the location.

“84 Lumber is seeking to fill 10 open positions at our Buffalo retail store to add to our team of more than 60 employees in the area,” said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. “We’re growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Buffalo and across the nation. We’re looking for people seeking a fresh start.”

Candidates interested in participating should pre-register here. You will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with a link to apply for a desired position. 84 Lumber says to save time, you are encouraged to apply for positions online before attending.