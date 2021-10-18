716 Career Fair Monday at Seneca One, companies looking to fill over 450 open roles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forge Buffalo which is an extension of 43North and a resource for connecting talent with startups and tech companies will host the 716 Career Fair Monday at Seneca One Tower.

The career fair will take place at Seneca One Tower Monday, October 25, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will kick off 43 North Finals Week.

There will be around 50 companies looking to fill over 450 open positions across the following roles:

Sales

Marketing

Customer success

Human resources

Engineering

Software development

Operations and more

You can find more information and a signup form here.