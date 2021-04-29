30 plus Buffalo companies looking to expand with virtual job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Software company Odoo has only been in Buffalo for a year after they relocated their East Coast office from New York City. Already, they have expanded from fewer than a dozen employees.

"We moved to thirty people since June 1, 2020 and we're hiring for multiple positions," Nicholas Kosinski, Director of US East for Odoo, said.

That hiring is part of a massive growth, Kosinski says, that will eventually lead to the company expanded to an entire floor of Seneca One. Currently, their company operates half while the other is under construction.

"This year, we are projecting we will hire between 70 and 80 people and within the next two years we are anticipating to hire between 250 and 400 hundred (people)," Kosinski said.

The beginning of that hiring spree will start with a 30 plus company virtual job fair to be held on May 4th from 11am to 2pm.

"There is a big need for talent, companies are hiring," Greg Pokriki, Be in Buffalo & Public Relations Specialist with Invest Buffalo Niagara, said.

"Be in Buffalo" will host the fair with hundreds of jobs in dozens of fields up for grabs. Part of a massive rebirth of Buffalo's job market.

"I think you're seeing the rebound of those companies hiring people again, so this career fair is looking for anyone looking for a job," Pokriki said.

Odoo is one of those companies looking for new employees as they start to return to work in person. They hope that will make it easier for new hires.

"In person helps them learn their role faster and see success that much faster so we are seeing more people doing that," Kosinski said.

Kosinski hopes that success comes from local talent found at the job fair and beyond, as he says the workforce in Buffalo is one of the best in the country.

"People grossly underestimate the talent that is right here in Western New York," Kosinski said.

For more information on the Virtual Job Fair, click the link here.