25+ companies taking part in online job fair Wednesday

7 Eyewitness News WKBW
McGard hosting job fair in Orchard Park for positions with benefits Saturday
Posted at 4:26 AM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 25 companies are taking part in an online career fair Wednesday to hire Western New Yorkers.

JobFairX is hosting the career fair from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., and companies such as Johnson & Johnson, IBM, and Target will be interviewing applicants.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering, so employers can review it prior to interviews.

To register for the job fair, click here.

If you miss this career fair, JobFairX is also hosting another one on October 27.

