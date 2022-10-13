You can get paid $600 to watch TikTok videos

Is sending TikTok videos to family and friends your love language? Is your idea of the perfect day off curling up with a drink and some snacks to scroll your For You page all day? If so, we might have found the ideal job for you.

An influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous, which calls itself a “one-stop-shop for TikTok influencer marketing,” is seeking a professional (paid!) TikTok watcher.

What Are The Job Requirements?

Ubiquitous isn’t necessarily looking for a marketing expert or a social media influencer. Still, the right person for the job will have an active social media presence and be a TikTok enthusiast.

“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have an account on the app,” said Jeremy Boudinet of Ubiquitous in a statement. “We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we’re just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own.”

You do need to be 18 or older to qualify for this position.

About The Gig

First, let’s talk about the pay. The chosen candidate will receive $50 an hour for this position.

That being said, it’s not a full-time job. The lucky person who lands this short-term gig will be tasked with binge-scrolling on TikTok for 12 hours. (Don’t worry about hanging in that long; they’ll let you break it down over three days.)

As you immerse yourself in TikTok goodness, you’ll also share the best videos across your social media profiles, such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Of course, you’ll also need to tag Ubiquitous (@ubiquitousofficial) on the posts.

At the end of it all, your final assignment will be to rank your top 10 faves and send them to Ubiquitous.

Along with the $600 paycheck, if chosen for the job, you will also receive the following:

$50 gift cards to Uber Eats and Target (for snacks, of course).

A flexible cell phone holder.

A 12-inch ring light and tripod, so you can go on to create your own epic TikToks.

How To Apply

If this is your dream job, you’ll need to fill out the official application form with your full name, date of birth and other relevant info, as well as a link to your most active social media profile.

Then, you’ll need to write a description of up to 200 words explaining why you are the perfect person for this gig.

Entries will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2022. The chosen applicant will be notified by email within seven days of the closing date.

Good luck, and happy scrolling!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.