BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Republicans are calling for a sweeping audit of the state's commercial driver licensing system after a deadly tour bus crash in Pembroke.

The crash killed five people and injured more than 40. The driver, 56-year-old Bin Shao of New York, has been indicted on multiple counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

WATCH: Republicans demand audit of New York CDL system after deadly tour bus crash

Republicans demand audit of New York CDL system after deadly tour bus crash

Republican State Senator George Borrello and Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman gathered in Batavia on Friday to demand a full review of the state's licensing process.

The leaders accused the state and Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul's administration of prioritizing politics over public safety.

WKBW Republican State Senator George Borrello.

Borrello noted that Shao required a Mandarin interpreter in court, arguing that language barriers pose serious risks for those driving commercial vehicles.

"Someone who cannot speak, understand and comprehend English should not have a CDL license," Borrello said. "New York State is the worst when it comes to giving CDL licenses to people who are not qualified."

Both Blakeman and Borrello said this "absolutely" about politics.

"The DMV never should have issued a CDL license to that individual," Blakeman said. "We have to say enough is enough. We have to restore common sense and safety and security to our communities."

"There needs to be a focus on this. There needs to be an understanding that this is dangerous and deadly, and that we cannot continue to turn our heads for political reasons," Borrello said.

WKBW Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

When I asked Borrello about the federal government's regulation of CDLs, he said the state is not in compliance.

"Yes, right now the federal government is saying that New York State is in violation of federal regulations, and something needs to be done," Borrello replied. "And Kathy Hochul is just digging her heels in, from what I can tell."

WKBW Truck traffic on the New York State Thruway in Batavia.

I received this statement from the Department of Motor Vehicles defending its practices, calling criticism "misinformation" and "cheap political points."

"The Department of Motor Vehicles is committed to the safety of New York's roads. While we cannot comment on ongoing investigations, DMV follows all federal laws when issuing commercial driver licenses. Scoring cheap political points on a tragic crash and spreading misinformation to New Yorkers about what is ultimately an issue regulated by the Trump administration does nothing to make our state safer," a DMV spokesperson said.

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