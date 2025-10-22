‘It was unexpected’: Batavia parishioners respond to suspension of their priest

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Diocese suspended Father Patrick O'Keefe following allegations of sexual harassment of adults and other misconduct issues, affecting parishioners across Genesee County churches where he served.

Father O'Keefe had been serving as a parochial vicar at Ascension Parish, Resurrection Parish, also in Batavia, Saint Brigid Parish in Bergen and Our Lady of Mercy Parish in LeRoy.

"Word travels quickly in this community, and so most people are aware of it," remarked Nancy Brach, a parishioner at Ascension Church in Batavia.

Nancy and Bill Brach have attended Ascension Church for more than a decade. They described their reaction to learning about the suspension.

"It was unexpected, but you. I don't know if I'd say it's a surprise -- you know, because he hasn't been real warm with the parish," Bill Brach replied.

"It was stunning. We felt actually, I think we all feel bad for his mom, they're so close -- you know, and we feel bad for him. Feel bad for him. That's a really hard position, despite how it happened," Nancy Brach reflected.

This marks the second time Father O'Keefe has faced similar allegations. In 2019, he was accused but later cleared.

The suspension comes as Ascension Parish fights to stay open. The diocese ordered the church to close last year, but after an appeal, the Vatican put the closing on hold.

"I do wonder if they'll make some type of an announcement about it, you know, or if they'll have a handout or something like that," Nancy Brach noted.

Parishioners expressed disappointment as the church works to emerge from a massive clergy abuse scandal.

"It's management from the top down, you know. And so now I'm looking at my pastor, saying, What are you doing? What's going on? Don't you know what's going on here? That this, this gets to this point and now the bishop suspends somebody. So, I'm just disappointed in the management," he commented.

Nancy Brach acknowledged the diocese's quick response.

"I think they did turn it around pretty quickly, though I have to give them credit for that," she said.

The diocese says it will conduct a review to examine the allegations against Father O'Keefe.

