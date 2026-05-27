TOWN OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — All 17 calves stolen from a Genesee County dairy farm have been located and are safe, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Lamb Farms reported the theft happened early Sunday morning at its calf facility on Bliss Road in the Town of Oakfield.

WKBW Social media post from Lamb Farms.

Chief Deputy Joseph Loftus said the agricultural community and a Facebook post helped generate tips to investigators.

"We have good information. We have good leads," Loftus said. "People in the agricultural community have been our biggest asset. For this, they have a very specific knowledge, and those in the area, even out of state, knew about this, and we've gotten a lot of good, a lot of good tips and information."

"In this instance, the community has been extremely helpful," Chief Deputy Andrew Hale said. "Nobody knows cattle better than farmers and agricultural individuals, so huge asset to ensuring that we get good leads, and following up with this case."

WKBW Chief Deputy Andrew Hale & Chief Deputy Joseph Loftus, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they were working on the case 'around the clock' after the initial call came in.

"The investigator and deputy that took this, this call, have been working on it almost nonstop, I'd say, since it came in," Loftus said.

"It's not surprising that many were taken at once. Farmers are very hardworking, busy people. They can't be everywhere; they can't be at every farm location," Hale added.

WKBW Lamb Farms, Genesee County.

The owners of Lamb Farms declined to go on camera, but said in a text that they wanted to thank the dairy farming industry and friends on social media for providing support and tips.

All 17 calves were located and confirmed safe. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: 17 calves stolen from dairy farm in Genesee County found

17 calves stolen from dairy farm in Genesee County found

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