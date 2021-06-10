Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours is back open for the season.

LEWISTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — It my be one of the most exciting things you can do on the Niagara Gorge. John Kinney, the man who started Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours thirty years ago added a new vessel to his fleet last year.

The "Freedom" Jet Boat features an air-tight, water-proof cabin with spacious seats and air-conditioning. You'll have a panoramic view during the ride but also have the "freedom" to stay dry if you choose. There are some seats outside the enclosed cabin if you want to experience the big splashes.

John not only has provided a fun ride for visitors over the past three decades, he also can share the geological reason why there are actually rapids to ride through. He says "Niagara Falls once stood where the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge is now and have eroded themselves back seven miles up stream to their present day location."

Tours departing from Niagara Falls ON and Lewiston NY are 45 minutes (round trip). The tours all follow the same route and spend the same amount of time in the rapids! You can find more information and book rides at the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours website.