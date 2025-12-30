‘We heard this big crash’: Storm cleanup underway in Fredonia after hurricane-force winds topple trees

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Fredonia, storm cleanup is underway after hurricane-force winds on Monday toppled numerous trees throughout

"We heard this big crash, and, you know, went running to the back door. We're like, ‘oh, it's got to be one of the trees,’ and unfortunately, it was," said Steven Dudek, Fredonia resident.

Storm cleanup underway in Fredonia after hurricane-force winds topple trees

Dudek lives next door to a home on Central Avenue where a large tree crashed into his neighbor's garage Monday night during the record-setting wind gusts.

"The whole house was shaking," Dudek said. "Thank God nobody, nobody was hurt, and they're going to fix things.”

WKBW Steven Dudek, Fredonia resident.

Mariah Kravitz from Kravitz Tree Service was outside the home.

"Our crews are ready, prepared, and we're here to help," Kravitz said.

Crews were working to remove the tree from the heavily damaged garage safely.

WKBW Crews from Kravitz Tree Service worked to remove the tree.

"Our intention is to minimize as much damage. That damage has already been done," Kravitz said. "So, when we remove it, they try to look at all angles to make sure that when they take the tree off, they're being very intentional to not bring any more damage."

She tells me they have been receiving calls around the clock.

WKBW Mariah Kravitz from Kravitz Tree Service.

When asked if there was any particular area that got hit more than others, Kravitz responded with an explanation.

“It seems as though yesterday, Dunkirk, right along the lake, with those heavy winds and the waves that were just kind of coming down, they pretty they got hit pretty hard," Kravitz said. "Today it seems to see more in Fredonia. We just started getting a few calls for like Angola, Silver Creek area."

WKBWh Jackknifed tractor-trailer, Route 5, town of Sheridan.

A Chautauqua County Sheriff deputy says no other vehicles were involved.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

