Water conservation order issued for Village of Fredonia due to low water levels in reservoir

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another Chautauqua County community is under a water conservation order.

On Wednesday, the Village of Fredonia urged all residents and commercial water customers to reduce water usage due to worsening drought conditions and low water levels in the Fredonia reservoir. Officials said the reservoir is in extreme danger of reaching a critically low point.

"If current trends continue, the Village’s ability to produce and supply adequate drinking water will be severely compromised," a release says.

The village is asking all residents, businesses and institutions to take the following measures:



Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles and stains without pre-rinsing.

Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave — not under running water.

Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

Do not wash vehicles.

Do not hose down sidewalks, decks, or driveways — use a broom instead.

Do not water lawns or landscaping.

Do not fill pools, hot tubs, or other large containers.

Make every toilet flush count. Don’t use the toilet like a garbage can to flush away tissue, etc.

Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes

Officials said additional restrictions may be implemented if conditions do not improve.

“This is a serious situation. Our reservoir levels are dropping faster than we’ve seen in recent years, and without immediate action from the entire community, we risk not being able to meet the Village’s water demands.” - Josh Myers, Emergency Manager for the Village of Fredonia

In September, the village board approved a bond of $17.5 million that would help cover the cost of a new water system. The village would decommission its reservoir and hook up to the North County Water District. However, not all residents support the decision. A group calling itself "Save Our Reservoir" opposes buying water from elsewhere and is now trying to force a voter referendum on the issue. You can read more here and watch our previous report below.

'Fix the infrastructure': Fredonia moving toward new water source after 8th boil water order

Fredonia is the second Chautauqua County community under a water conservation order. On October 10, a Mandatory Water Conservation Order was issued for all customers in the Ripley Water District due to critically low water levels in the Ripley Reservoir. That order remains in place and on Wednesday, a State of Emergency was declared for the Town of Ripley due to the water levels. You can read more here and watch our report below.

'We could run out of water': State of Emergency declared in Ripley as water reservoir runs low

In addition, Genesee County officials are urging residents to conserve water.

"Local water sources are experiencing significantly reduced levels, which places additional strain on the county’s water system," a message on the county's website says. "As more water is drawn from surface sources such as Tonawanda Creek, residents may notice temporary changes in taste or odor. These differences are caused by naturally occurring compounds that develop under seasonal drought conditions and are harmless to health."

The county is asking residents to help protect the shared water supply and limit nonessential water use wherever possible.

You can find more information on the state's drought status here.