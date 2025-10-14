RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A State of Emergency has been declared for the Town of Ripley as its water reservoir dropped to critically low levels, prompting officials to implement emergency conservation measures.

Town Supervisor Lauree Pless said the situation has escalated, but urged residents not to panic.

"The consequence could be that we could run out of water," Pless said. "The situation has escalated a little bit. It isn't anything to be really overly worried about."

The reservoir typically maintains water levels 7 to 10 feet higher than current conditions, and is now operating at approximately 40% to 50% capacity, according to Andrew Strine, who heads the town's water and sewer department.

"This is the lowest that I've seen, and I've been here for 10 years," Strine said.

Belson Creek feeds the reservoir, but has been reduced to scattered puddles and is walkable in areas that should be underwater.

To address the crisis, local fire departments throughout Chautauqua County will begin hauling water to the reservoir using tanker trucks. The operation starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will deliver approximately 100,000 gallons daily.

"We're going to be bringing water from Northeast Pennsylvania and bringing it into the inlet of the reservoir where it'll collect into our reservoir, and then we'll process it as normal," Strine said.

WATCH: 'We could run out of water': State of Emergency declared in Ripley as water reservoir runs low

Officials emphasized that the existing water supply is safe for consumption.

"Our water is safe," Pless said. "There's nothing like that in place. It's just that we want to conserve it."

Neighbors have responded to conservation efforts, reducing water usage from approximately 150,000 gallons to approximately 100,000 gallons since the water order was issued.

"That means our residents are taking it seriously and are trying very hard to use less water, so that will help," Pless said.

Town officials are also exploring options to distribute bottled water and seeking donations from businesses for emergency water distribution efforts.

Strine urged continued conservation efforts from residents.

"Don't waste water. Don't go out using sprinkler systems or anything like that. Shut off the faucets in between washing hands. Restrict yourself from washing vehicles and items like that that are just not necessary," Strine said.

The emergency water operation is expected to continue until there's significant rainfall. Weather forecasts expect little rain in the immediate future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.