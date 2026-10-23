Village of Fredonia weighing possible shutdown of controversial Flock cameras

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Members of the Village of Fredonia's Board of Trustees expressed their disapproval of the installation of Flock cameras and the lack of a vote on the matter beforehand. And they're not the only ones concerned.

Flock advertises itself as a camera system designed to help authorized users find relevant evidence for investigations without compromising safety and compliance. Their features include recording vehicle sightings at a specific place and time, and capturing license plates and vehicle characteristics.

However, the tech has become a hot-button issue for municipalities across the country. A Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted in August found that Americans are mixed on having the technology in their communities. According to the study, Americans ages 55 and up, and a majority of Republicans of all ages, support the use of Flock technologies, while only 21% of Americans 18 to 34 support their installation.

Additionally, unease around the tech has grown as more and more stories come to light about alleged misuse by law enforcement. Last week, three Cheektowaga police employees were suspended for misusing Flock camera data, but will not face criminal charges.

Currently, there are 13 Flock cameras between Fredonia and Dunkirk. However, at the board's most recent workshop meeting, the future of the cameras was thrown into question.

Adam Beam Members of the Village of Fredonia's Board of Trustees expressed their disapproval of the installation of Flock cameras and the lack of a vote on the matter beforehand. And they're not the only ones concerned.

Trustee Timothy Mullholland Jr. introduced a resolution to no longer operate the cameras, which he says were agreed upon by the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office without the board being notified prior or having any formal vote on the matter.

"And be it resolved that no ALPR cameras, sensors, or related equipment owned, leased, or operated by Flock Safety or deployed under Chautauqua County Flock agreement shall be installed, maintained, or operated on any village-owned property or any rights-of-way, utility structures, or land under the jurisdiction and control of the village of Fredonia without the express prior written authorization of the Fredonia Board of Trustees," Muholland's resolution read.

However, Muholland was not the only member to speak out.

"I'm not a proponent of mass surveillance and no board of trustees was consulted and did not approve the use of Flock cameras," Trustee Christine Cruz-Keefe told her fellow board members.

"I'm not comfortable with what happens to the data," LeeAnn Lazarony said. "That's all; that's my only reason. I like that you have some surveillance in the village for crime or whatever. I'm not against that. What I'm against is that one, the resolution was never brought, and two, we don't know what happens with the data."

Another trustee, Ben Brauchler, added, "I'd feel pretty comfortable if somebody in Podunk, Missouri, who wanted to check our data had to have a warrant from a judge to do it, but that's not the way it works right now."

Village of Fredonia Members of the Village of Fredonia's Board of Trustees expressed their disapproval of the installation of Flock cameras and the lack of a vote on the matter beforehand. And they're not the only ones concerned.

Mayor Michael Ferguson and Trustee Paul Wandel addressed some of these concerns. "3 of the current trustees weren't in office at the time, so you couldn't possibly be consulted on it, and it was brought before the board that we were getting 2 cameras for the village parks before I went and signed the original contract," Mayor Ferguson said. "And again, while it was a flock contract, there wasn't the controversy or the discussion back at that time. So, in truth to the original contract, none of you would have been consulted because you weren't in office at the time, but the previous board was aware that we were getting cameras for the park."

I think the only correction I have, pardon me, is that none of the current trustees- well, 3 of the current trustees weren't in office at the time, so you couldn't possibly be consulted on it, and it was brought before the board that we were getting 2 cameras for the village parks before I went and signed the original contract. And again, while it was a flock contract, there wasn't the controversy or the discussion back at that time."

Residents of Fredonia also worry about matters of privacy, however.

“It's not only identifying cars and their tags and registration, but it's also able to identify people, and that, where's that data going?" Chris Strcula told WKBW. "I mean, I just think it's also, it's a slippery slope, you know, I mean if this is the beginning, at what end?”