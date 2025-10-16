'They bring back a lot of memories': Rescue puppies bring joy visiting nursing home residents

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rescue puppies from Sadie's Safe Harbor Canine Rescue are bringing smiles to residents at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk.

The eight-week-old puppies and their mother are living with foster volunteer Jennifer Boyda, who recently stopped by the facility, creating a heartwarming scene as residents gathered in the packed lobby for some quality puppy time.

"It's great for our residents to have these little joys that bring so much happiness," said Colleen Hart, administrator at the nursing home.

The tiny visitors have quite a story. Boyda says they came from down south, where they were rescued from a dire situation.

"They came from Texas. She was found under a porch with her babies, and they were actually going to be euthanized," she explained.

Now in Western New York, the puppies are meeting special friends along their way to being adopted. The reactions from residents are priceless, with many expressing their love for the animals.

WKBW Puppies visiting the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

"I love him," one resident said while holding a puppy.

"I think I'd like to take him home," said another.

For Ted Griewisch, the puppy visit had himn thinking back to dogs he's owned over the years.

"They bring back a lot of memories. Lot of memories," Griewisch said.

The emotional impact was evident throughout the visit, with one resident exclaiming through tears of joy about how much she loved the puppies.

WKBW Puppies visiting the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Hart noted that residents often share stories about their own dogs during these visits, discussing "how sweet they are and how sad it is the things the dogs go through."

The experience benefits both the residents and the puppies. While residents get companionship and joy, the young dogs receive valuable socialization.

"They're getting used to different people holding them, a little bit of chaos and commotion," Hart said.

WKBW Puppies visit the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Boyda says she's always moved by the reactions the puppies get.

"Well I've cried seven times. It's just so amazing - such a simple little thing makes people so happy," she said.

After a morning of snuggling and spreading cheer, the tired puppies were ready for a nap, having fulfilled their mission of bringing smiles.

"They give unconditional love," Hart said. "They're just good for the soul."

Sadie's always has dogs available for adoption as well as opportunities to become a foster. If you'd like to learn more about the program all of the information is here on the website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

