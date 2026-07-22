Study finds merger of three Chautauqua County school districts 'highly feasible'

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new study has found the possibility of merging Panama, Clymer and Sherman Central School Districts is "highly feasible" and a move that could benefit over 1,000 students.

The consolidation study involved Clymer Central School (317 students), Sherman Central School District (390 students), and Panama Central School (382 students).

"Ultimately, what you're looking for is a good educational experience for students while being fiscally responsible to your tax base," said Shelly O'Boyle, project coordinator of the Clymer Sherman Panama Consolidation Study, in January.

Adam Beam A new study has found the possibility of merging Panama, Clymer and Sherman Central School Districts is "highly feasible" and a move that could benefit over 1,000 students in the coming years.

Of the findings, all three school districts have seen a collective decline in enrollment of 52% between 1995 and 2025, with that decrease expected to continue for at least the next 5 years.

However, one of the larger findings came in the consolidation of buildings.

"Pre-K to 6 is recommended to be housed at each district," O'Boyle previously told WKBW. "And grades 7 through 12 would all be together at Panama."

O'Boyle continued, "And then there was a further recommendation that indicated that there should be some pooling in, like the Clymer district and the Sherman district, taking advantage of the strengths of those courses that those districts already offer. So, during the school day, perhaps an 11th grader may go to Clymer for a particular program that Clymer already has and could use that building and have a class there."

Adam Beam A new study has found the possibility of merging Panama, Clymer and Sherman Central School Districts is "highly feasible" and a move that could benefit over 1,000 students in the coming years.

One of the concerns raised back in January was the potential impact on transportation for students and parents.

The study recommended no more than 10 minutes is added to any currently existing bus runs. All three districts are 15 minutes apart.

"In addition, the study also recommended childcare before and after school to assist parents," O'Boyle noted.

Other findings included CSP District being eligible for $71,478,395 in Reorganizational Incentive Aid (ROIA) over a 14-year distribution period in addition to regular state aid.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE OR THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE STUDY HERE

WATCH: Study finds merger of three Chautauqua County school districts 'highly feasible'

Study finds merger of three Chautauqua County school districts 'highly feasible'

Moving forward, the petition process for the merger will begin August 18. All districts will host open-house meetings for public input on the process as well.



Sherman CSD - August 18

Panama CSD - September 16

Clymer CSD - September 24

Following the petition process, a formal vote is expected for December. Once completed, a new school board would be formed for the new singular district if the merger passes.