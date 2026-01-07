CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three school districts in Southern Chautauqua County are exploring the possibility of merging into one district, a move that would impact more than 1,000 students across.

The consolidation study involves Clymer Central School with 317 students, Sherman Central School District with 390 students, and Panama Central School with 382 students.

"Ultimately, what you're looking for is a good educational experience for students while being fiscally responsible to your tax base," said Shelly O'Boyle, project coordinator of the Clymer Sherman Panama Consolidation Study.

David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Board Association, said consolidating districts can offer benefits, particularly in rural areas with sparse populations.

"If we merge with this larger district here, or as in this case, two districts merge with another, you might be able to combine our resources and provide greater opportunities for students," Albert said.

However, parents typically have concerns about potential changes. Albert noted common questions include whether students will attend schools farther from home, what transportation will look like, and how the district will be governed.

WATCH: 'Looking for public input': Three Southern Chautauqua County school districts begin exploring potential merger

Three Southern Chautauqua County school districts begin exploring potential merger

O'Boyle emphasized that the consolidation process must be thorough and data-driven.

"As you can imagine, when you are looking to merge school districts, and in particular, it's three districts that are coming together to look at the benefits and the challenges of bringing their school districts together," O'Boyle said.

No decisions have been made yet, and O'Boyle stressed the importance of a careful approach.

"The process has to be slow. It has to be methodical, and it has to be data driven," O'Boyle said. "Like I can speculate what I think about the merger, but really the boards are looking for data, and that's what that study will provide to them."

Public input will be crucial to the process, according to O'Boyle.

"The boards are looking for public input. They want as much input as possible," O'Boyle said.

The consultant group hired by the school boards will present their plan for conducting the study at a kickoff meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, January 8, at the Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaragus - Hewes Campus, 2615 N. Maple Ave., Ashville, NY 14710.

"Right now we are focused on this initial stage of the kickoff meeting on January 8th so that the public can meet White and partners, they can see the timeline, and they can also get a flavor of what will be analyzed," O'Boyle said.

Here's a link to information about the study put out by the three school boards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

