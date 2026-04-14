FREDONIA, NY — The site of a 133,000-square-foot hospital facility is being prepped in Fredonia, as project leaders detail the benefits on the way for Chautauqua County residents.

“This particular location is critical because it provides greater access," Brooks TLC Hospital System President Ken Morris told WKBW. "With its location here in Fredonia and access to Route 60, Route 20, as well as the Thruway, it really improves access for all of the county.”

Morris emphasized that many in need of emergency care are likely to travel 45 minutes in either direction for proper medical care.

"Approximately 50% of our patients come from outside of the Dunkirk and Fredonia area," Morris said.

“It’s exciting to be underway," Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said in a press release announcing site preparations. “This investment in our new hospital will ensure that individuals and families in Chautauqua County and nearby communities can receive high‑quality care close to home."

The release continued, "It’s a transformative and meaningful step toward a healthier, more resilient future for our Southern Tier region, and we appreciate the governor’s partnership in making it a reality.”

WATCH: Site preparations underway for new $223 million hospital in Fredonia

Site preparations underway for new $223 million hospital in Fredonia

The project has been nearly a decade in the making.

Brooks-TLC Hospital System An artist rendering of the Northern Chautauqua Hospital being built in Fredonia, NY.

After initial planning in 2016, the project was announced to move forward in 2024. That year, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration released $74 million in previously approved state funding that helped green-light the project.

“This is a historic moment for our community and a proud one for all of us who have led the charge to bring a new hospital to our community. Accessible, quality health care and updated facilities should be available to all New Yorkers, no matter where they live," Senator George Borrello wrote at that time.

The senator continued, "However, rural areas like Chautauqua County have increasingly struggled to meet that goal due to economic factors, population shifts, and labor shortages. This will be a game changer for our local health care landscape and a quality-of-life asset that will boost the appeal of our area for employers, families, and seniors."

Brooks-TLC Hospital System An artist rendering of the lobby inside the Northern Chautauqua Hospital being built in Fredonia, NY.

According to the latest renderings, the new hospital will feature 16 emergency department bays, three operating rooms, three procedure rooms, a helipad, and a full imaging suite. However, the facility will have only about 20 inpatient beds and will not include an ICU or maternity ward.

The current preparations include setting up temporary staging areas, fencing the property, and grading the site. Initial work will depend on the weather and the need for the land to drain and dry out.

The next phases of the project will include pouring concrete and installing steel, with a number of actions still to come.

The project is looking at a completion date of late 2028, completion will be contingent on cooperative weather conditions as well.