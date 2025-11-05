Kaleida Health unveils plans for $223M hospital in Fredonia, expected to be completed in 2028

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nine years of planning, Kaleida Health has unveiled its plans for a new $223 million hospital in northern Chautauqua County.

The facility will be built on a large plot of land off East Main Street in the village of Fredonia. The project has grown significantly in both size and cost since its initial conception, now combining both hospital services and medical offices for doctors.

According to the latest renderings, the new hospital will feature 16 emergency department bays, three operating rooms, three procedure rooms, a helipad and a full imaging suite. However, the facility will have only about 20 inpatient beds and will not include an ICU or maternity ward.

Ken Morris, president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk, emphasized the strategic importance of the location.

"When you take a look at the patient, the members of our community that we serve, I'd say half of our patients come from outside Dunkirk and Fredonia," Morris said. "And so this location's very important. We believe that because of its location being closer to the Thruway and to a number of other routes, such as 20 and 60, it really opens the door for a much greater population to northern Chautauqua County."

Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, acknowledged the lengthy development process.

"This has been a long journey," Boyd said. "Nine years is a long time. That took a tremendous amount of resilience and perseverance and commitment by a number of people. But the community's continued support and involvement kept this project at the forefront. And really help get us to where we are today."

The new hospital isn't expected to open until late 2028, but Kaleida Health officials say they hope to break ground on the property as early as next month.

