'Everybody's stepping up': Ripley residents pick up bottled water to help conserve during drought

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week, the Town of Ripley declared a State of Emergency after water levels in the town reservoir dropped to critically low levels.

On Friday, a steady stream of residents showed up at the Ripley Highway Department to pick up a free case of bottled water as they do their part to reduce their use of water.

"We've been taking showers every other day or every third day…depending upon the day," one resident said.

Another resident said he's been doing his laundry in another part of town.

A third said he's using paper plates instead of having to wash dishes.

Meanwhile, fire companies across Chautauqua County trucked in thousands of gallons of water all day long to try to replenish the Ripley water reservoir.

Town Supervisor Lauree Pless explained that the water itself is totally safe, but they need to do everything possible to conserve water, which is why they distributed bottled water on Friday.

"It's just about consumption," Pless said. "If people can just consume water from bottles for a couple of days instead of consuming it from their faucets, it's another way in which to conserve."

WATCH: Ripley residents pick up bottled water to help conserve during drought

The supervisor praised the community's response to the crisis.

"Our town, everybody's just stepping up," Pless said. "You see, today we have people from the community volunteering to distribute water. I really can't say enough about all the help that we're getting from everybody."

She said the town's daily water consumption has dropped from about 130,000 gallons to 80,000 during the mandatory water conservation order.

Now residents are hoping Mother Nature does her part and brings some rain soon.

"Keeping our fingers crossed," one resident said.

There is rain in the forecast for Sunday and possibly next week, offering hope for relief from the water shortage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.