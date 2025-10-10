'Critically low' water levels in the Ripley Reservoir lead to a Mandatory Water Conservation Order

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Mandatory Water Conservation Order has been issued for all customers in the Ripley Water District due to critically low water levels in the Ripley Reservoir.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said effective immediately, all Ripley Water District customers — both residential and commercial — must take steps to reduce water usage and the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

“This order reflects a serious situation. The stream that supplies the Reservoir is currently dry, and water levels are dropping faster than they can be replenished. We must act now to ensure there is enough water for essential needs such as drinking, sanitation, and fire protection.” - Town of Ripley Supervisor, Laura Pless

According to the health department, recent rainfall was not sufficient to restore reservoir levels. There is no significant rain in the forecast and the county is currently under a drought warning. You can find updated drought conditions across New York State here.

Below are some ways to conserve water, provided by the health department:



Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles and stains without pre-rinsing.

Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave — not under running water.

Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

Do not wash vehicles.

Do not hose down sidewalks, decks, or driveways — use a broom instead.

Do not water lawns or landscaping.

Do not fill pools, hot tubs, or other large containers.

Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes.

The fire department cannot use District water to fill private wells.

If you have questions, you can contact the Ripley Water District at 716-413-8010 and the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4481.