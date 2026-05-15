MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the legacy of late Undersheriff Richard Telford by naming its newest K-9 after the longtime law enforcement leader.

Family members, deputies and community supporters gathered Thursday in Mayville to officially meet “K-9 Rich,” a tribute to the undersheriff who served the county for more than 30 years before passing away from cancer in 2024.

For Rich Telford’s son, Andrew, the moment was both emotional and meaningful.

“He was such a good public servant, very proper, took his job very seriously,” Andrew Telford said. “But at home, you know, he's dad…loved his Bills, loved his Sabres, just super, super fun to be with and hang with and enjoy time with.”

Sheriff’s officials say Telford was known throughout the department for his integrity, leadership and willingness to take on any task alongside deputies.

The department’s new K-9 will work with Deputy Dana Kapuscinski in the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division. Kapuscinski said carrying on Telford’s name through the K9 program is special for those who worked closely with him.

WATCH: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 after late undersheriff Rich Telford

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 after late undersheriff Rich Telford

“It's been great,” Kapuscinski said. “Having Telford as my supervisor, and being able to honor him, and naming the dog after him was great.”

The K-9 was made possible through support from the community, including a donation from Bayview Financial Group.

“I was pleased to be presented with the opportunity, and I was happy to help out,” said Judd Bohall of Bayview Financial Group.

Andrew Telford says seeing his father’s name continue through the department is a reminder that his service and impact are still being felt.

“It's really a way for him to be embodied, to carry on that service,” he said. “Like it's kind of a new generation.”