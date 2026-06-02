‘A new chapter for Dunkirk’: Texas firm acquires former NRG plant for redevelopment

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New ownership has taken over the former NRG generating station in Dunkirk, sparking renewed optimism that the facility could be home to a new clean-energy source and revenue driver.

The facility, which opened its doors in the 1950s, was retired by the company in 2016.

On Monday, NRG Energy announced that the facility had been purchased by Genover, a Texas-based company specializing in investing in, building, operating, and retiring industrial energy assets.

Adam Beam The former NRG plant in Dunkirk, NY.

“This is an important step for Dunkirk and builds on years of collaboration," said Matt Pistner, SVP, president of NRG Wholesale, in a Monday press release. "We care deeply about this community and are proud of the role the facility played here. We appreciate the partnership of state and local leaders and share their commitment to seeing the site redeveloped in a way that benefits the region."

Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York Power Authority would develop a nuclear power plant somewhere in upstate NY, with Sen. George Borrello telling WKBW at the time that the "mothballed" plant in Dunkirk would be the perfect location.

"We are an industrial area that is used to producing power, and we have the largest source of clean energy in New York state, with the Niagara Power Project and the hydroelectric power, so there's certainly the infrastructure in place to do it here and with the shortest path to viability," Borrello said. "It will generate not only power that is desperately needed by New York State, but it will restore the lost property taxes that the plant was paying."

Currently, neither company has announced what would be housed in the former plant, but noted, "Genover looks forward to closely working with City of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County officials to thoughtfully identify future redevelopment efforts."

Following the announcement of the purchase, Borrello wrote, "I am hopeful this site can once again become a productive part of the community and a contributor to the local economy, something that is desperately needed." He continued, "This has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter for Dunkirk and Chautauqua County, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping move this project forward."

Adam Beam The former NRG plant in Dunkirk, NY.

The sentiment was shared by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel.

"We don't have it in the grid right now," Wendel, referring to the state's current electrical output, said. "That's abundantly clear. So this would be a great opportunity if they choose to do that."

"My hope is they realize the facility, they realize what machinery is left inside that could be repurposed and reused, so hopefully they make some calculated decisions going forward," Wendel said.

WATCH: ‘A new chapter for Dunkirk’: Texas firm acquires former NRG plant for redevelopment

‘A new chapter for Dunkirk’: Texas firm acquires former NRG plant for redevelopment

Residents of Dunkirk also agree that a new revenue and energy source could be beneficial for the community.

"I'm looking forward to that happening," Dunkirk resident Brent Kawski said. "Hopefully, that's what will happen, and hopefully it doesn't take a long time, and we'll see what happens."

The NRG sent the following statement:

NRG Energy, Inc. announced the completion of a transaction to transfer ownership of its Dunkirk Generating Station and associated assets to Genover, a firm focused on responsibly redeveloping legacy industrial properties. This transaction represents an important step forward for the Dunkirk community and the continued evolution of the site.



For decades, the Dunkirk Generating Station was part of the fabric of this community – powering homes and businesses across the region from the 1950s until its retirement in 2016. NRG has been proud to be a part of Dunkirk’s history and remains committed to supporting the future of the site.



Over the years, NRG has worked closely with local and state leaders, who share a common goal of seeing the site return to productive use. We are grateful for the leadership and partnership of the City of Dunkirk and the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, including Vince DeJoy and Mark Geise, whose ongoing engagement and commitment have helped advance a constructive path forward.



“This is an important step for Dunkirk and builds on years of collaboration,” said Matt Pistner, SVP, President of NRG Wholesale. “We care deeply about this community and are proud of the role the facility played here. We appreciate the partnership of state and local leaders and share their commitment to seeing the site redeveloped in a way that benefits the region.”



With this transaction, Genover will lead the next phase of future site planning, preparation, and redevelopment. Genover looks forward to closely working with City of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County officials to thoughtfully identify future redevelopment efforts.



“Today's announcement is such an encouraging step forward," said State Senator George Borrello. “I am hopeful this site can once again become a productive part of the community and a contributor to the local economy, something that is desperately needed. This has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter for Dunkirk and Chautauqua County, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping move this project forward.”



“I’m very pleased that all of the hard work the CCIDA, County, City of Dunkirk, and other stakeholders contributed to getting the NRG plant back into productive use has finally resulted in something very meaningful and positive,” said County Executive PJ Wendel. “We are very excited to work with Genover and will continue to contribute to and push for a project that benefits the City, County, and region to the greatest extent possible.”



“Today’s announcement marks a meaningful milestone for the City of Dunkirk. This site has been part of our community’s identity for generations, and its transition opens the door to new opportunities for growth and investment. We appreciate NRG’s long-standing partnership and their commitment to ensuring a responsible handoff. We look forward to working with Genover as they begin planning the next chapter for this property, one that supports jobs, strengthens our local economy, and reflects the priorities of the people of Dunkirk,” said City of Dunkirk Mayor, Kate Wdowiasz.



This step reflects a shared focus on responsibly transitioning legacy infrastructure to support productive reuse, economic development, and long-term community value through collaboration among industry, government, and local stakeholders. NRG Energy INC

You can watch out previous reporting below.

WATCH: Could the NRG plant in Dunkirk become a nuclear power plant?