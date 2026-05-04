JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — "A great loss" is how one Jamestown resident is describing the sudden closure of the Bush Industries plant last week. However, other residents say it's part of a worsening trend for the state.

On Thursday, WKBW learned from Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel that eSolutions Furniture, formerly known as Bush Industries) was dissolving the company and closing its Jamestown furniture plant. A plant that has been in the area since 1959.

"Unfortunately, despite our repeated and best efforts, we were unable to provide the level and type of assistance to prevent this unfortunate outcome," Wendel said in a release.

According to Wendel, an estimated 230+ workers are currently employed at the Jamestown facility. He said the issues it faces stem from "internal business-wide decisions and broader economic factors, forces, and uncertainties."

"It's such a great loss," Janize Kelly Vanord said. "It's taking away jobs from our local people. I like to support everything local that I can, and I just think it's a shame."

WATCH: 'A great loss': Residents disheartened by sudden Jamestown furniture plant closure

'A great loss': Residents disheartened by sudden Jamestown furniture plant closure

Colby Lawson, a former employee of Bush Industries, echoed the sentiment.

"A lot of people used to work there, a lot of people are out of work," Lawson said. "It's never good when places are closed, people lose their jobs, and it's just not good."

Lawson wasn't the only former employee to speak out following the closure.

"The company has provided employment opportunities for thousands of area residents," county leaders said in their statement on Thursday.

On social media, former employees shared their feelings.

WATCH: eSolutions Furniture dissolving the company and closing Jamestown plant

eSolutions Furniture dissolving the company and closing Jamestown plant

"Spent from 18 to 25, I worked there," a user commented on WKBW's initial reporting. "Lots of overtime, not bad pay for what I was. I was an operator in manufacturing. I still think about these days of my life. The friends that turned into more like family, I've missed. Wish it could have been different, and it was like the power house it once was."

Another user wrote, "It was fun working there with everyone, that’s for sure."

Another commented, "Bush gave me a job when I needed one, they treated me very well."

In a company statement, eSolutions states, "financial position has worsened significantly since 2021." The release continued, "The business has faced additional pressure since 2024 due to the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. government, post-pandemic reductions in consumer demand, increased competition from offshore competitors, and ongoing cash constraints."

Adam Beam eSolutions, formerly Bush Industries, announced it was closing its Jamestown facility on Thursday, April 30.

eSolutions is just the latest company to shutter its doors in the Jamestown area. And the closure is a sight all too familiar to Marsha Nourse.

"I worked for a Truck-Lite for 21 years. They're gone." Nourse told WKBW. Truck-Lite closed its Falconer facility in January 2020. "I was in the same situation that Bush Industries was in. Because they don't wanna pay the state wages."

"I think that our governments, both the state and the federal, should be doing something about this," Nourse said,

"It's pretty sad, and I can understand why people would want to leave New York State because the businesses aren't there. A large part of it is New York State business, the situation. It's not business-friendly," Nourse said.

In the county's statement, they added that, "The CCIDA and County vow to do all they can to try to resurrect the business and/or find a new tenant for the Mason Drive facility."

READ CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW: