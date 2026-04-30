eSolutions Furniture, formerly Bush Industries, dissolving company and closing Jamestown furniture plant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, eSolutions Furniture, formerly Bush Industries, is dissolving the company and closing its Jamestown furniture plant.

Wendel said the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) has been aware of the major challenges it was facing and has been working for nearly a year to identify a path forward that would prevent a full closure.

"Unfortunately, despite our repeated and best efforts, we were unable to provide the level and type of assistance to prevent this unfortunate outcome," Wendel said in a release. "The company has officially announced that they are going into receivership to not only shutter the Jamestown Plant and liquidate their assets, but all of the facilities owned by eSolutions in the US, Canada, and Asia."

According to Wendel, an estimated 230+ workers are currently employed at the Jamestown facility, which has been open since 1959. He said the issues it is facing are due to "internal business-wide decisions and broader economic factors, forces, and uncertainties."

Wendel said the CCIDA and County will do what they can to try to resurrect the business and/or find a new tenant for the Mason Drive facility. They will also assist the affected workers with finding new employment opportunities with other local businesses.