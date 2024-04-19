Calls for change after death of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin

BUFFALO — Jaylen Griffin's body was discovered on the morning of April 12, ending part of a mystery.

But questions still remain.

The transcription of police dispatcher calls recorded by Broadcastify captured the chilling moment.

Dispatcher: "Coming in at 107 Sheffield looks like it's gonna be the side door. He believes there's a DOA in the attic. No smell. He can't make out what it is and no one will and no one will look."

As police now focus on finding his killer, there are calls for change to make sure nothing like this happens to another child in Buffalo.

Kareema Morris of Bury the Violence wants changes to state laws to ensure that when a child is reported missing, it's treated with urgency, even if the child is believed to be a runaway.

"Treat every case with compassion and make sure that the kids that are in these marginalized communities are being serviced just as well as any other community," said Morris.

We can't keep letting kids just say, oh, they ran away or just letting it be pushed underneath the carpet. Where's the value of life for these Children?"

As neighbors of 107 Sheffield Avenue demand answers, Common Council President Chris Scanlon, who represents South Buffalo, says he's going to the police and permits offices to find out what can be done.

"I's extremely important to me that we get to work on this property and make sure that no one is living there, that could be up to something nefarious and that the property is held up to standards and code," he told 7 News.

"And if they're not, then we deal with that property owner. we have to take the property from him through whatever measures are possible, we do that and if it's not a safe property, then we tear it down."

