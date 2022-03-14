Best Marvel Legos To Let Both Kids And Adults Play In A Superhero-Filled Universe

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

According to The Lego Group, the word “Lego” is a combination of two Danish words: “Leg” and “Godt.” Together this translates to “play well” — and “lego” also means “I put together” in Latin. Kids and adults have been using these toys to do just that since 1949, when the forerunner of Legos, the automatic binding brick, was launched.

The company started making Spider-Man Legos in 2003, but the line expanded to include other Marvel superheroes in 2012. Over the last decade, more than 150 kits have been released to help Marvel fans fire up their imaginations.

Many of these sets are designed for younger audiences, but some have also snuck into the adult market. Be sure to read the packaging to see what age group the set is designed for. There are diverse choices, so you won’t have problems finding your favorite characters, like Tony Stark, Black Panther, Black Widow and Spiderman. Best of all, since the interlocking pieces work together, you can start small, add on and eventually end up with your own miniature Marvel universe.

These fun, interactive sets span the Marvel universe from TV shows to comics to movies. Many are larger kits, with more bricks and figurines than you might see in other Lego sets. Some of the smaller ones might depict one room with a small number of figures and a lot of fun accessories, like tiny pizzas, couches and TV sets, while others are street scenes with vehicles or buildings. You can also find Lego Marvel villain heads and Marvel spaceships.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for the Best Marvel Legos.

For the utmost in exciting battle action, choose this Lego Marvel set. You can construct the War Machine Buster mech toy, which was released prior to “Avengers: Endgame” as a potential spoiler — but this armor never actually appeared in the film. The Lego item features a cockpit that opens, a 6-stud rapid shooter, two removable cannons, missiles and gripping hands. It comes with four minifigures, including Ant-Man, War Machine, and two Outriders.

This 524-piece Lego set shows Tony Stark’s hall of armor, which was decimated in “Iron Man 3.” It includes a podium that rotates and several detachable modules, so you can build and play however you want to. The kit includes a disposable Igor Suit mech and several Iron Man armor versions so you can build out scenes from your favorite movies. It even includes hair and facial elements you can attach to the Iron Man suits.

This huge Lego set includes a massive Quinjet with an included passenger compartment, stud shooters, fold-out rapid shooter and a trike that also shoots studs. It includes minifigures like Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket and Thor in their “Avengers: Endgame” quantum suits, but is another set that doesn’t quite match what happened in that movie — making it great for imagination-fueled play. You can plan the ultimate showdown with this toy.

Little ones will love to play with this Lego speed bike set. It features their favorite Marvel characters (Black Panther, Thor and an AIM Agent), plus Black Panther’s bike and battle accessories for the coolest replicated fight scenes. This set is based on events from the 2020 “Marvel’s Avengers” video game, so kids won’t recognize the scene from the movies. Also, since Lego sets tend to go up in value after they end production, you may be paying extra for this one!

Spiderman is a classic Marvel character and this Lego set will not disappoint kids or kids at heart. It features a Spiderman minifigure as well as a huge mech that shoots a web from its hands. This is the perfect set for beginners or to complement other Marvel toys. The Spiderman mech was released in 2020 as part of a series of Marvel mech sets that included Wolverine and Black Panther as well as Iron Man, and aren’t necessarily based on movie events.

Buying And Caring For Your Legos

These high-quality toys are not inexpensive, but Legos can last for decades when properly taken care of. Expect to pay around $25 for a small set and over $100 for the larger ones. To save money, sign up for the free LEGO Life Magazine. It profiles the top sets and sometimes offers coupons. LEGO stores also have free VIP loyalty programs.

Adobe

Remember to put the pieces away after playing, especially if you have small children and pets. Legos famously hurt your feet if you step on them when you aren’t wearing your shoes.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.