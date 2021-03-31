When to get a hearing test?

How important is hearing to your overall health? Dr. Lauren Aramini says hearing is very important and is often put on the back burner. She says people often don’t even realize they have hearing loss because typically it happens very slowly over a long period of time and you just kind of ignore it.

Everyone should have a hearing test even if you hare not having much concern with your hearing. It is important to get a baseline hearing evaluation just to see where you stand. That way years from now, whether it is ten or fifteen years you have something to compare it to.

Dr. Aramini says anyone over the age of 40 or 50 everyone should have a hearing test as that baseline hearing exam. If you have any concerns about your hearing; if you’re 30 and you’re asking for a lot of reptations, there is no harm in going and getting tested just to find out where you are and what those test results look like.

When someone comes in for an initial hearing exam the test takes about 45 minutes to an hour between the testing and the office going over the test results with you to make sure you understand it.

If you don’t treat hearing loss it can cause a whole slew of other issues says Dr. Aramini. Hearing loss as a whole has been connected with other aspects of healthcare. There is a link with falls, depression, a risk of dementia or cognitive issues.

