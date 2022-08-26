The Beau Fleuve music & arts festival focuses on community

A celebration of all music, arts and culture comes to the Buffalo Central Terminal this weekend.

The 6th annual Beau Fleuve music & arts festival event runs from August 25-August 28th.

On Saturday, there will be a Back to School backpack giveaway at Buffalo Central Terminal.

Families will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

Sunday will be jam packed with art, music and even a silent disco!

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Foundation curates music & arts programs for Inner City Youth ages 5-22. They have everything from after school programs to scholarships, field trips to paid internships to community work programs.

