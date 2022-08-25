3rd annual backpack giveaway at Central Terminal is back on Aug. 27th

BUFFALO, NY - WKBW — Council Member Mitch Nowakowski to host 3rd annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday at Buffalo Central Terminal.

The event will give families free backpacks, school supplies and have live music.

Families can get up to four backpacks, but each child must be present to get a bag.

The supplies will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Mitch Nowakowski says this ability to give back to the community is so important to him.

"With families really facing a burden of inflation, everything goes up but our wages. Now more than ever we need to make sure we are helping working families and helping working parents to help their kids get back to school," said Nowakowski.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m at 495 Paderewski Drive.

