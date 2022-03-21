2022 Celllino Plumbing Truck Wrap Contest winner - GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo

Today is World Down Syndrome Day and Mel Camp and Emily Lampa are at GiGi’s Playhouse. Emily Mondschein, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse says it is a very celebrated day in our community; it’s when people with Down Syndrome from all around the world come together, the 21st day for the 21st chromosome. She says our loved ones have an extra 21st chromosome which makes for just some special amazing people.

Today GiGi’s Playhouse is painting the town blue and yellow which are their colors. They will be lighting up all kinds of exciting buildings all around Buffalo and they are very excited.

GiGi’s Playhouse is the winner of the 2022 Cellino Plumbing truck wrap contest. Emily Mondschein says we are so grateful to Cellino Plumbing; the money that came in and the support and the people who saw the truck around town. She goes on to say just to have a business who cares so much about people like us who are working so hard to change the lives of those we care about and love and to have a business, that is not even related to any of this come forward and say we are going to be there to support you through this, we are going to have a relationship with you, we are going to celebrate you. She says Cellino Plumbing came out to all of our events during the year and were like part of the family and I am really sad to lose them.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome achievement center, and they serve people who are pregnant with a child with Down Syndrome all the way through adulthood. Emily Mondschein says our programs are free, they are educational, therapeutic and social but beyond that we also create pathways for the medical community so that individuals with Down’s Syndrome are getting the care that they deserve and that they require. She goes on to say we also work with our educational school systems, we work on legislation, so we do things beyond the programs that we do here which is our bread and butter, but beyond that we do so much more, so we are so grateful for your support, the support of Cellino, for the people in community who really come forward to provide for our loved ones and the people with Down’s Syndrome who really deserve it.

Lucas Cellino, president, Cellino Plumbing and HVAC, says you can go on their website and vote. He says they are down to the final 16 and the voting for that ends today at 3pm today, so it will be back to the final 8 and on April 13th the final two winners will come in and they will and give their pitch in front of the employees and our team will pick the final winner.

Lucas Cellino says again, the funds that we donate to the winner is great but it’s really about the awareness; that’s really why they started it. He says we wanted to get the awareness to these non-profits, there is so many of them and it is really hard to get recognized and I truly believe non-profits is what makes this the city of good neighbors.

You can vote once per round for the charity you want to win. For more information and to vote go to cellinoplumbing.com

If you would like to support GiGi’s Playhouse you can purchase a Buffalo Strong t-shirt or sweatshirt and $7 from each t-shirt or sweatshirt sold will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. To purchase a t-shirt or sweatshirt click here.