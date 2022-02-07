182nd Erie County Fair 12 Day Pass Tickets

Feb 8th marks 182 days until the 182nd Erie County Fair. To celebrate 182 day mark until the fair the much sought after 12 day pass is going on sale. You can only get it online at ECFAIR.ORG. There is a limited supply. Once they are gone they are gone plus there is a limit to 4 passes per household. The passes cost $45 plus a $5 shipping and handling fee.