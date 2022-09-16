Watch Now
Make us a part of your Sunday morning! 7 News This Week premieres on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

WKBW
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 11:46:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Sunday, September 18, 7 News is excited to share Sunday mornings with viewers in a new way.

7 News This Week premieres on September 18 at 7:30 a.m.

The half-hour broadcast will air weekly on 7 ABC and stream on WKBW's free apps for Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Viewers can also watch from anywhere using the free WKBW mobile app or on wkbw.com/live.

Each Sunday, 7 News This Week will feature in-depth coverage of the week's top stories, stories showcasing the communities that make Western New York great, and positive moments to get your Sunday started right.

Learn how to download the free WKBW app on your connected TV.

