7 things to do this week for Valentine's Day 2023 in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cupid is making his rounds in the 716 this week and if you're still looking for plans to help you feel the love, we've got you covered.

Love Week at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Whether it's Monday night with your Galentine's or Tuesday with that special someone, you can check out the plant collection with a series of date nights coming up.



Singles Mixer at Rusty Buffalo

Maybe you'll find love at first sight at this event on Tuesday night at 6pm.

They'll have two themed cocktails on special: Strawberries & Cream and the Sweetie Pie-Tini. As well as some homemade cookies, ice-breakers and party games.

270 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY.

Love Birds Paint Night at Buffalo Riverworks

There's chance to let the creativity and romance bloom from 7-10pm at Riverworks on Thursday, February 18.

Buffalo Riverworks

Love is in the air at Buffalo Riverworks



Tickets are $40.

Valentine's Day Mixer at Resurgence Brewing

Doesn't matter the status, single, taken or somewhere in between, Resurgence is hosting a Valentine's Day mixer from 7-10pm.

Tickets are $44.

Movie Date at North Park Theatre

You can take your special someone to a special screening of The Room at 7pm at North Park Theatre on Tuesday night.

Flower Hour at Petal Pusher in Allentown

“Flower Hour” happens on Thursdays 4pm - 7pm, you can make your own bouquet & get half off a limited selection of drinks. Click here for more info.