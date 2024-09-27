7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 27 - September 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially fall and there are plenty of festive events taking place across Western New York this weekend.
If you're looking for something to do, below you can find seven things to do!
- Erie County Fall Fest
- Old First Ward Arts and Heritage Festival
- New York State Fall Yoga Festival at Letchworth State Park
- Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival
- Oktoberfest on Old Falls Street
- Haunted Market in Grand Island
- Meat Raffle in support of Troop 92
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.