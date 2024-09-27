Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Things

Actions

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 27 - September 29

It's officially fall and there are plenty of festive events taking place across Western New York this weekend.
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially fall and there are plenty of festive events taking place across Western New York this weekend.

If you're looking for something to do, below you can find seven things to do!

You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!