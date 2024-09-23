Time to grab your cooler, snacks, and dollar bills as it's meat raffle season

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you ever been to a meat raffle?

If the answer is yes, you know how much fun they are. If the answer is no, then you are missing out on a unique Western New York party.

On Saturday, September 28, I'll be the emcee of a meat raffle. The event is at the Main-Transit Fire Department Banquet Hall on Main Street in Williamsville. The event is sponsored by WNY Meat Raffles in support of Troop 92. The scouts are raising money for a high adventure sea base excursion next April.

I'll be hosting this meat raffle and a number of WKBW on-air personalities will be in attendance.

I made a website to make ticket purchases easier.

You can buy tickets using Venmo or you can contact the host to set up payment.

Along with the chance to win meat you'll also be able to buy tickets for raffle and basket raffle items. A number of Buffalo sports items will be available, and numerous restaurants and businesses have donated raffle items. On my website, you can see some of the many items that you'll be able to win.

I'm looking forward to seeing you there!